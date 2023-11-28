Hospitality establishments in the Region of Murcia included in the categories of restaurants, cafes and bars, cafeterias, café-theaters, flamenco tablaos and special bars -except discos-, may open until 7 a.m. on December 25, 1 and January 6, on the occasion of the celebration of Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings’ Eve, respectively.

This is reflected in the authorization of the Autonomous Community published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) and which also establishes that these establishments may open one hour more than authorized on days 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 and from December 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024 -except Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings’ Eve.

As stated in the provision of the Ministry of the Presidency, Spokesperson and Foreign Action published in the BORM, on the occasion of the celebration of the Traditional Festivities of the Immaculate Conception, the Constitution, Christmas, New Year and Three Kings, an extension of hours is recommended. closure of public establishments, shows and parties duly authorized and regulated in the Region of Murcia.

Thus, the closing hours are temporarily extended for certain public establishments in the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, both for activities that have an ordinary license according to the regulations of classified activities, and for those that have a special license according to the legislation. of public shows and recreational activities.

All of this “in order to satisfy social demand without prejudice to the maintenance of the necessary measures to avoid disturbances to safety, health and environmental conditions,” according to the announcement.

This exceptional and temporary authorization to extend hours, according to the provision, does not exempt from compliance with the limits of immission and noise emission, nor from the other established standards, regarding annoying activities, in the particular conditions of their respective licenses and in the general provisions on policing public entertainment and recreational activities.