Final with a bang

2023 ended with a bad scare for Mercedes and for George Russell, who after a season characterized by few highs and numerous lows had finished the last GP of the season, held on Sunday on the Abu Dhabi track, with a nice podium. That result had allowed the Brackley team to resist the onslaught of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari and finish the year in second place in the Constructors’ standings. However, today’s end-of-year tests, which always take place on the Yas Marina track, immediately wiped the smile from two days ago off the #63’s face.

In fact, Russell was the victim of a dangerous accident in turn 6 – fortunately without consequences for his health – which he has heavily damaged his W14, leading him to end the day’s work on the track early. From the first reconstructions it seems that the front right suspension on the English driver’s car failed.

George’s day of testing in Abu Dhabi comes to an early end after an accident caused by a car failure We have the car back and have already begun investigations into what caused the accident Most importantly, George is completely OK 💪 pic.twitter.com/hD8cqbpm2d — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 28, 2023

The press release from Mercedes

The photos show how the entire right side of the Anglo-German single-seater was destroyed in the impact against barriers. Mercedes itself published a message on Twitter/X to provide some details on the incident, reiterating that the driver is fine and did not suffer any injuries in the impact.

“George’s test day in Abu Dhabi ended early after a accident caused by car failure – we read in the tweet published by the team – We have already received the car back and started investigating the causes of the accident. The most important thing is that George is fine“. Before he was knocked out, the former Williams standard-bearer had completed 58 laps. In the afternoon therefore the only black-silver arrow on the track will be that of Frederic Vesti, a driver from the Mercedes team who today drives the car brought to the track over the weekend by Lewis Hamilton. For Russell, however, at this point it is already time to think about the winter holidays and – above all – to return even more competitive and hungry in 2024.