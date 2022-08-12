Restaurants | A fake receipt from a Helsinki restaurant is shared on social media

According to the restaurant, it does not charge fees based on harmful and dangerous thought patterns.

In social a photo of a fake receipt is circulating in the media, which is claimed to be from the Napule Pizzeria Napoletana restaurant in Helsinki.

According to the picture, the restaurant charges Russian customers a fee of five euros. The payment breakdown reads: “Russian, go home”.

The picture was originally shared on the photo service Instagram, after which it has started circulating at least on the messaging service Telegram.

In the picture shared on Telegram, the name of the original publisher is covered with a red strikethrough.

Helsinki the restaurant Napule Pizzeria Napoletana located on Kaivokatu in the center has taken a stand on the matter in its Facebook update. According to it, the receipt is not from the restaurant.

In its publication, the restaurant says that it does not tolerate “racism, xenophobia or any other kind of discrimination”. Xenophobia means fear of foreigners.

According to the restaurant, it “under no circumstances charges money based on these very harmful and dangerous thought patterns”.

“You can see by looking at the receipts in the pictures that the font and toilet code are different. We always try to guarantee a pleasant experience for our customers, and communication like this is not part of our operating principles,” the message continues.

In connection with the update, there is a picture of the fake and genuine receipt.

Restaurant hopes people will understand that this is a scam aimed at damaging the restaurant’s reputation.

Executive director of the restaurant Suleyman Aydogan tells HS that a criminal report has been filed with the police. In addition, the restaurant has contacted the Russian embassy in Helsinki.

“This was a shock for us. We serve all customers equally and respectfully as before. Our mission is customer satisfaction.”

Aydogan thinks that the restaurant was targeted because of its location.

“Such things need certain places. Napule is opposite the Railway Station in the heart of Helsinki. Everyone knows it, and it’s easy to recognize.”

About that told first Ilta-Sanomat.