The regulation of the payroll loan for the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid was released this Friday (12) in a publication in the Official Gazette of the Union. Law No. 14,431 that authorizes the credit line had been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro on August 3 and provides for a direct discount on the installments of the benefit received monthly. The limit is up to 40% of monthly earnings as credit.

