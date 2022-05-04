Restaurant Rating | HS tested Suomenlinna’s leading restaurant – It did not reach the level of a sister place on the neighboring island

Opened in the first pandemic year, Adlerfelt offers Nordic flavors at Suomenlinna.

4.5. 19:00

Adlerfelt ★★★ Where? Susisaari in Suomenlinna. When? Wed – Thu 12–18, Fri – Sat 12–20, Sun 12–18 (until 15.5.). How much? Five-course menu 55 e. Appetizers 12–15 e, main courses 23–28 e, desserts 11–12 e. Clear? Is.

it is restaurant location, heart of Suomenlinna. And the name, traverse Adlerfelt. The building rose into the Viapori defensive wall in the late 18th century to protect it from artillery fire when a lock had to be obtained at sea against Russia.

Kochi visitors are used to finding an island restaurant at this point. Until 1985, Valmet’s shipyard canteen was located in an enchanting atmosphere. It was followed by the slightly finer Cafe Chapman, which respected the stiff spirit and color scheme of the place.

Adlerfelt opened in 2020 and has endured a period of illness.

There is not much left of the old spirit. The pink restaurant welcomes the visitor with “happy happy places!”

Adlerfelt is bundled with a reputable restaurant on the neighboring island of Lonna. They offer different food but on the same principle. “We see the culinary scene from around the world as a playing field and cook for the season,” the website reads.

Earlier in the spring, the corners of Adlerfelt were quiet, but after May Day, there is plenty of life when motorboats run again from the Market Square and Lonna to Artillery Bay right on the doorstep of Adlerfelt. There would be a kilometer hike from the ferry beach.

Before the pandemic, about a million tourists visited Suomenlinna every year.

In the first on a visit in April, the crowd was at almost every table. The service was nice and the house bread good. The wine recommendations were also successful.

The menu of the day was the first suggestion on the menu. It was easy to grab. Five dishes, 55 e.

It turned out that the dishes on the menu are straight from the list, perhaps in slightly smaller than normal portions and thus a more affordable package. There were three appetizers, and a certain resemblance to the two was remembered. The same spring sprouts. The creams made were also partly the same.

As such, the tasty, dark-roasted cauliflower didn’t quite stand out from the hippos, spring onion mayonnaise and sprouts of goat cheese.

There were sprouts in the high-quality organic beef tartare in Bosgård, Porvoo. There was also original egg whipped cream and cauliflower cream. The refreshing exception was trendy pickling, now in mustard seeds.

Rainbow trout was a different and inventive appetizer as a color. It had been matured in sizzling sea buckthorn broth. Pumpkins and flowers were suitably included.

The main course was tastefully fried but an unnecessarily small piece of cod. Perfect for the milieu and the traditional, the portion was complemented by trendy smoked butter and spinach stewed in butter. And cauliflower cream, again.

Sturdy dessert was the weakest performance. The union of raspberries, yogurt and licorice was not properly clarified and was not addressed by the aftertaste.

The restaurant building was originally from the late 18th century.

Cod was accompanied by cauliflower cream, smoked butter and spinach stewed in butter.

In the second the visit to Adlerfelt was looser. The companion looked again at five dishes, which came hastily. The set was much the same as the first time. However, cod was not fried just as carefully. The dessert was a little lighter and clearer.

There was an opportunity to taste the other offerings on the menu. Another appetizer, seven twinkles of plain vinegar, didn’t hue despite a few rainbow trout roe. I would have expected more from the restaurant’s nominal serving.

The bovine cheek was a strange dark red dose in which the tender chunks of the cheek and the beet blocks were not separated from each other or from the broth. The big sour cream ball in the middle of it all further enhanced the borscht-like impression.

The vegetable main dish, “schnitzel” artichoke, was not tried.

The chocolate dessert also invested in plenty. Two chocolate pastries, a big ball of milk ice cream, nuts and flowers. Even less would have been enough.

Suomenlinna was already used to a million tourists every year. The time of the pandemic halved the number. Now, rapid growth is promised again, so there is a demand for food.

Adlerfelt is nevertheless a leader among local nutritionists.