The Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 It suits you if you like the design and aggressive screen curvature of the G7 but can’t afford it. So look no further, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 series is a scaled-down version of the popular Odyssey G7 range, but that doesn’t mean settling for it!

Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5: Why Buy It?

The Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 features a 31.5 ″ screen with a Quad HD 2560×1440 resolution, which results in a decent pixel density of 93 PPI (pixels per inch). Simply put, you get the same amount of screen real estate and detail sharpness as you would on a 24 ″ 1920 × 1080 monitor, but on a much larger screen.

Also, since the screen is larger, you can sit a little further away from it, making the individual pixels less distinguishable from each other. Additionally, another benefit of 1440p is that it is significantly less demanding than 4K UHD, allowing you to enjoy higher frame rates with a decent gaming graphics card.

As if that weren’t enough, the monitor has a high static contrast ratio of 2,500: 1, which results in deep, inky blacks. Also, there is no IPS glow, so you will be able to enjoy vivid detail in shadows and dark scenes, especially if the monitor is in a dark room.

Peak brightness is minimal at just 250 nits. Under normal viewing conditions, this will be enough and you will even want to reduce the brightness from maximum. If your room has a lot of direct sunlight, though, you’ll need to put in some curtains or blinders for it an optimal viewing experience.

Next, the Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 supports 8-bit color depth for 16.7 million colors and covers about 100% of the standard sRGB color space. Unlike many VA gaming monitors, there is no support for a wide gamut of colors.

So what can this mean for you? Colors will be less vivid and saturated, but more accurate when watching sRGB content, which includes most video games and web content. In fact, many people prefer accurate sRGB color representation to overly saturated colors.

Ideally, you’d have an option to choose between the two, but many wide gamut monitors don’t have an adequate sRGB mode. In the end, HDR is supported (High Dynamic Range), but due to the lack of local dimming, high brightness and wide color gamut, you will not get a noteworthy HDR viewing experience.

Screen size: 31.5 inches

Screen Curvature: 1000R

Resolution: 2560 × 1440 (QHD)

Panel type: VA

Aspect Ratio: 16: 9 (widescreen)

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Response time (GtG): Not specified

Response time (MBR): 1 ms (MPRT)

Synchronization: Adaptive FreeSync (48-144Hz)

Ports: DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0

Other ports: Headphone jack

Brightness: 250 cd / m²

Contrast Ratio: 2500: 1 (static)

Colors: 16.7 million (8-bit real)

HDR: HDR10

VESA: Yes (75x75mm)

You can find the Samsung Gaming Odyssey G5 on Amazon.