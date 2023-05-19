The fact that a musical genre or subgenre is in fashion does not mean that everyone will like it, the samples are a restaurant in Monclova, Coahuila and a DJ called ‘Sonido Vampiro’ who refuses to play corridos lying down and other songs Featherweight.

The first case was that of restaurant ‘La Yarda Food Station’where they published the phrase “I don’t put Featherweight” on all store screens to make it very clear to your customers that they shouldn’t even try.

The publication went viral on social networks due to the impact generated among users. There are those who consider the measure “exaggerated”, and there are others who support it for not allowing the dissemination of messages like these.

The company’s argument is that this music does not contribute to society and can disturb the order within an establishment with a family atmosphere.

DJ denies playing La Doble P

Through your Facebook account’Dj Vampire Puebla‘, the artist He clarified to his potential clients that in his events they do not play Featherweight recumbent corridosJunior H, Natanael Cano and other artists of the moment.

“At Sonido Vampiro we believe that the music of certain artists is not necessary for family events. For some time we have reserved the right to exclude music like Junior H, Featherweight, Natanael Cano, Grupo Marrano, among others, because they are a bad influence on the new generations; above all, younger ones”.

It is not the first time that Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, lead singer of Featherweight, is mentioned among negative comments. He has even been decried for the achievements in his short but successful musical career.

On occasion, he used his Instagram account ‘@pesopluma’ to defend himself against haters.

“I dedicate myself to making music and I will continue to do so. Do not go with the feint. The press knows nothing about my life, much less about what surrounds me. Do not believe everything you see on the internet,” he clarified.