Friday, May 19, 2023, 00:04



| Updated 07:16.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Six episodes make up the first season of ‘The company of my life’, the podcast that opens the economy to biographies. Written and narrated by Amparo Estrada, head of economics at the Colpisa agency, the podcast tells stories of brands and lives, diverse biographies and different trajectories. «All my life I have written about economics. Of budgets and balance sheets, of salaries, of figures,” says Amparo. “Now I want to tell stories of what’s behind all those numbers.”

The first episode focuses on Adolfo Domínguez, the designer and businessman who changed the way of dressing in Spain. Dominguez has never forgotten his humble origins or the teachings of his parents. He dressed the Transition and knew how to interpret the desire for freedom of Spanish society like nobody else in dressing. Now it continues to be a reference brand in the Spanish and international fashion industry. But his story begins in a small town in the Galician mountains. A small tailoring workshop and a child who went to school with a fire in a sardine can gave rise to an international company that has managed to survive fires, crises and epidemics and has kept flying. “We dress so that they love us,” says the designer and entrepreneur.

In addition to Adolfo Domínguez, in this first season Amparo Estrada has spoken with María Teresa Rodríguez de Gullón, Amuda Goueli, Antonio Catalán, Jacobo Siruela and Rosa Tous. «I have listened to their memories, their experiences, their triumphs and their failures». In ‘The company of my life’, “there are figures, of course,” says Estrada, “but there is much more.”

‘The company of my life’ will be available every weekend in this newspaper and on the main audio platforms. Written and narrated by Amparo Estrada. The edition is by Carlos G. Fernández and Luis Gómez Cerezo. Íñigo Martín Ciordia does the technical production and Rodrigo Ortiz de Zárate does the final mix. The general coordination is by Andrea Morán. José Ángel Esteban is the executive producer.