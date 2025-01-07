Cases of acute respiratory infections (ARI) have decreased slightly in the last week of 2024coinciding with the beginning of Christmas, and have been located in the 567.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsvery far from the data reported in the same period of 2023, when 968.7 cases were reported per 100,000 inhabitants, which implies a decrease of 41%.

The report from the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (SiVIRA), published by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) with data from December 23 to 29, shows that the incidence of flu It has stood at 114 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in 2023 the figure was 465.9 cases. In this sense, last season the peak of activity was reached during this period and, currently, the figure represents a decrease in incidence of 76%.

For its part, the incidence of covid-19 has stood at 10.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 124 cases with which 2023 closed. Regarding the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), an incidence of 78.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is estimated; 27% less than the previous year.

In general, from the start of the 2024-2025 seasonwhich started in the week of September 30 to October 6, 2024, the ARI rates and the incidence of flu, covid-19 and RSV have been lower than those collected in the same period of the 2023-2024 season, as well as from the 2022-2023 season.

As for the positivity percentage For the different infections during the week of December 23 to 29, 2024, this has been 20.1% for flu (17.7% in the previous week), 1.8% for covid-19 (1.9 % in the previous week) and 13.8% for RSV (14.1% in the previous week).

On the other hand, the hospitalization rate for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has been 19.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of 2024, while in said period of the previous year it stood at 35.6%. Currently, the percentage of positivity is 12.7% for flu (5.2% in the previous week), 1.9% for SARS-CoV-2 (0.8% in the previous week) and 25. 9% for RSV (21.6% in the previous week).

The flu hospitalization rate It has been estimated at 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitantscompared to 12.7% in 2023. In terms of severity, since the start of the season in week 40/2024, cases hospitalized for flu have presented 25.2% pneumonia, 5.6% admission to the ICU and a 3% fatality rate.

The covid-19 hospitalization rate has been 0.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 4.9 cases the previous year. In terms of severity, since the start of the season in week 40/2024, cases hospitalized for covid-19 have presented 29.2% pneumonia, 3.8% admission to the ICU and 6% fatality.

Last, RSV hospitalization rate It is 5.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in week 52 of 2023 it was 6.2%. In terms of severity, since the start of the season in week 40/2024, hospitalized cases due to RSV present 16.3% pneumonia, 11.4% ICU admission and 1.5% fatality.