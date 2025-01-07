The new Faes Farma plant in Derio (Bizkaia) is now a reality. The Basque company has received the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) to begin manufacturing medicines.

Specifically, the same pharmaceutical forms will be developed as in the current Lamiako-Leioa-Bizkaia plant and, in addition, also liquid sticks and soft capsules.

According to the company itself, the new plant will allow double current industrial capacity of the Lamiako plant (Leioa) and will be able to produce more than 100 million units of medicines each year. This is due to the “incorporation of new high-value technologies and operational excellence,” in the company’s words.

Faes Farma’s largest investment

The plant represents the largest investment (150 million euros) in the company’s history. All pharmaceutical production, quality and production services will be installed there (about 200 people), and the Lamiako headquarters will house production of raw materials and central services, administration, sales, logistics, records and R&D.

As things stand, the factory will have a dual purpose for Faes: to double current manufacturing and its introduction into the third party manufacturing business.

The facilities are located in the Bizkaia Science and Technology Park. They occupy around 60,000 square meters of constructed area, of which the pharmaceutical production area represents approximately 20,000 square meters.