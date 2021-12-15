Residents of Lyubertsy complained about the ice-covered electric train running in the Moscow region. A photo of the train vestibule was published in Telegeram-channel “Moscow region today”.

The footage shows that the sliding doors are covered with a thick layer of ice and snow. Passengers also noted that the electric train was blown through by a through wind, and the windows in the carriages were covered with dense opaque frost. Local residents were also outraged by the doors that did not close to the end and the cold seats in the carriage.

Earlier in the Moscow region, passengers pushed a bus out of the snow.