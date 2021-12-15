The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (14) to unify the voting time for the 2022 elections. With the decision, all states must follow Brasília time, and not local time. Voting will take place from 8am to 5pm across the country.

Thus, voting will be from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm in Amazonas, Rondônia, Roraima, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, where the time zone is one hour less in relation to the federal capital. In Acre, the election will start at 6 am and end at 3 pm, as the time zone is two hours less than Brasília time. In Fernando de Noronha, which is an hour ahead, voting will be from 9:00 to 18:00.

Commenting on the change, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, said that the measure was taken so that the elections can take place with ease and that there are no doubts about the fairness of the disclosure of results.

“In the historical record we had in the 2014 elections, the difference in voting closing time, in almost the entire country and in the state of Acre, produced interpretations, conspiracy theories and problems that we would like to avoid to ensure the tranquility of the electoral process Brazilian”, he argued.

In 2014, during the process of totaling the votes, candidates Aécio Neves and Dilma Rousseff alternated in the lead in the counting of votes. The fact occurred due to the progress of the data that arrived from the Electoral Court of the states. However, the fierce dispute was identified as an alleged fraud in the electronic counting of votes, a fact that never occurred.

Resolutions

In the same session, the TSE approved three more resolutions for next year’s elections and released the boosting of political content on the internet during the pre-campaign period, created procedures for requests for the right of reply and on oversight of the accounts of parties that will unite into federations.

