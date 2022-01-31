Residents of the Krasnodar Territory filmed large-scale flooding in the region, judging by the video, the water completely flooded the yards and streets.

“Everything was flooded with water, the automation is almost a khan. The neighbors have almost knee-deep water, ”said a user under the nickname luda48619.

The videos also show that cars have to drive straight through the water due to the submersion of the roads under the water layer. In addition, many local residents have had difficulty leaving their homes as the water has risen to their doorsteps.

Netizens are asking the head of the region, Sergei Les, to take measures to eliminate the consequences of flooding.

“Okay, I came home. I don’t know how to get out of the car, because it’s just the sea here. Dear head, please take action,” one of the Instagram users asked.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that evacuation began in the Veseliy farm of the Crimean district in the Krasnodar Territory due to a rise in the water level in the canal. In addition, according to the head of the district, Sergei Les, flooding of the farmstead of the Yastrebovsky Merchansky rural settlement is possible.

At the same time, in the village of Troitskaya, due to the large volume of melt water and groundwater, the courtyards of residents remain flooded, Les added. Pumping out by motor pumps is organized on the territory of the village.

On Monday afternoon, a dam was being strengthened in the farm, residents were warned about a possible rise in the water level, which could lead to flooding.