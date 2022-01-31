Minnie Mouse, the animated little mouse that is part of the classic Disney cartoons, is about to turn 94 years old. Its design has remained almost identical over the years; however, that has just changed thanks to the British designer Stella McCartney, who has replaced her typical dress with pants, which caused various reactions on the internet.

Although the alteration will be presented officially in the International Women’s Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, in March, there is already a glimpse of what the mouse looks like now.

Thanks to Paul McCartney’s daughter, Minnie Mouse has replaced her red dress with white polka dots for a dark blue and black tuxedo.

New look of Minnie Mouse oriented to the present. Photo: Disney

Disney explained that it chose the designer for “her legacy of female leadership” and for her commitment to sustainability.

Stella McCartney explained that the character holds a special place in her heart. “We share the same values, and what I love about Minnie is that personifies happiness, self-expression, authenticity ”, he expressed.

Also, he pointed out that “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation” .

Reactions to the change of Minnie Mouse

As expected, the change generated various reactions on social networks, among which negative and some sarcastic predominated.

Outraged, several users spoke out against Minnie Mouse changing the dress for the pants and left several comments on Twitter.

User outraged by the change of Minnie Mouse. Photo: Twitter

User defends the change of Minnie Mouse, despite not liking it at all. Photo: Twitter

