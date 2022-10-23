Residents of the Kherson region, who decided to move to other regions of the Russian Federation, have already begun to receive housing certificates. This was announced on October 23 in the Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

The first certificates began to be issued in the Kuban and in the Stavropol Territory, he noted.

“Residents of the Kherson region have already begun to receive housing certificates in different regions of the country. The Krasnodar Territory and Stavropol Territory became the first, ”wrote Khusnullin.

He added that the authorities will use the mechanism for those who want to move to other regions of Russia.

The day before, the government of the Russian Federation determined the rules for subsidizing the relocation of residents of the right-bank part of the Kherson region. We are talking about citizens who were forced to leave their place of permanent residence and arrived on the territory of other subjects.

The resolution, in particular, approved the rules for granting subsidies from the federal budget in the form of a contribution to the Territorial Development Fund for financial security of one-time payments for the acquisition of property in the amount of 100 thousand rubles and state housing certificates.

On October 19, Acting Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo spoke about the progress of the movement of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper. He also said that for seven days civilians would be denied entry to the Kherson region.

Saldo also previously appealed to the Russian leadership with a request to organize the departure of residents to safe regions due to daily missile attacks by Ukrainian troops.

On October 18, it was reported that the process of resettlement of residents of the Kherson region, who want to move to other regions of Russia, will be taken under control by the State Duma. Russia will be able to protect citizens living on the territory of the new subjects, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the same day, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, commander of the united group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation, said that the situation in Kherson was dangerous for the inhabitants due to regular shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the delivery of food was difficult, and there were problems with water and electricity.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

