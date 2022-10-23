The Mexican channel Las Estrellas presents the fourth season of “Who is the mask”. This Sunday, October 23, the second chapter will be presented, which promises to impact all viewers who follow the reality show from the beginning.

Likewise, “Who is the mask” has already presented its investigation team, which promises to guess which artists are behind the costumes. In this note, she knows all the details of the program that will make your family nights happy.

What happened in the last chapter in “Who is the mask” season 4?

The program presented the investigators of this season and the 4 followed the clues that each character left throughout the first chapter and only a few were able to guess who the artist was under the costume.

What characters were discovered?

On Sunday, October 16, “Who is the mask” revealed the identity of the figures that were under the costumes of Octopus and Broom. Not all the researchers were right with the corresponding artists and, to the public’s surprise, Lele Pons and Mariana Juárez were the celebrities who were hidden behind the glitter and sequins.

Who are the characters in “Who is the mask” 2022?

The Mexican reality show is very active on social networks and, through its official Instagram account, “Who is the mask” revealed which characters will be in the program. Currently, there are only 16 celebrities left who continue in competition, after the departure of Pulpo y Escoba.

alebrije

sharpener

bot

bunch

Cactus

Cornelius

Dalmatian

Elvestruz

Geisha

graffiti

Horse rider

flare kid

ucal

egyptian king

Triki

Koalactic.

The characters of “Who is the mask”. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Who are the researchers?

The production of “Who is the mask” chose Yuri, Galilea Montijo, Carlos Rivera and Juan Zurita as the program’s researchers. The four had several options for Pulpo y Escoba in the last edition and, in this second chapter, all promise to give their best predictions to guess which artist each track belongs to.

The researchers of “Who is the mask”. Photo: @quieneslamascara/Instagram

What is “Who is the Mask” about?

It is a Mexican program that has the objective of presenting different talents under elaborate costumes. “Who is the mask” chooses four investigators who will follow the clues of each character to guess which celebrity it is.

Cast of “Who is the mask”. Photo: @quieneslamascara/Instagram

Who are the drivers?

Omar chaparro surprised viewers by returning to “Who is the mask” as part of the lead after being absent from the third season finale. This musician and composer is also remembered for dubbing Po in the “Kung fu panda” editions.

Marisol González is the one who accompanies the also actor in the task of hosting the reality show. The Mexican commentator and model has a long history in front of the spotlight after leading the program “Hoy” on Televisa. Finally, she is remembered for winning the “Miss Universe 2003″ representing Mexico in the year 2002.

“Who is the mask” 2022: schedule

The fun talent reality show is broadcast every Sunday and you can enjoy it as a family starting at 8:30 pm on the Las Estrellas channel.

“Who is the mask” 2022: broadcast channel

There are still 16 celebrities waiting to be discovered by the viewing public and the show’s investigators. For this reason, you can tune into “Who is the mask” through the Las Estrellas channel.

“Who is the mask” 2022 will be broadcast live on Mexican networks. Photo: @Whothemask / Instagram

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE?

If you expect to see the occurrences and presentations of each character through the Televisa channel, you can tune in through their website. This content is completely free to the general public.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

Finally, each edition of "Who is the mask" can be seen via streaming.