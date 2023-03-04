Residents of Yakutsk and the central uluses of Yakutia were left without electricity due to an accident. This was reported on March 4 in the press service of the Central Electric Grids of PJSC Yakutskenergo.

The accident occurred due to a “technological disruption in the power system.”

“Protective automation has been triggered due to a power shortage in the United System of the East,” the company said.

Experts are already working to restore power supply.

It is noted that part of Yakutsk, the Amginsky district, part of the Khangalassky, Churapchinsky, Ust-Aldansky, Tattinsky, Megino-Kangalassky, Tomponsky districts and the village of Magan turned out to be without power supply.

In social networks, users reported that traffic jams and accidents formed in Yakutsk after the traffic lights were turned off.

In January, more than 110 thousand people in the city of Ussuriysk in Primorye were left without electricity in their homes due to a breakdown in utility networks.