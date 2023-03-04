Home page World

A missing man’s remains have been discovered in a shark’s stomach in Argentina. The police are now hoping to clear up a mysterious case.

Caleta Olivia – Fishermen have made a grisly discovery in Argentina. After catching several sharks in the sea off Caleta Olivia and gutting them for consumption, they discovered the remains of a human forearm in one of the animals. When they went to the police with it, they didn’t know that they were probably solving a mysterious missing persons case.

The anglers went out to sea in a boat on Sunday (February 26), the Spanish newspaper reported El País. After catching three five-foot dogfish, they returned to shore and processed the fish. They found the remains of an arm in one stomach. However, dogfish generally do not pose a threat to humans. The case therefore raised questions.

Fishermen in Argentina find human arm in shark: tattoo allows identification

As it turned out, the human remains belonged to a man whose track was suddenly lost and had been missing for days. Because there was a tattoo on the arm, which the police used to identify the body part: it belonged to the 32-year-old family man Diego Barria, who was last seen shortly before midnight on February 18. A DNA comparison should eliminate any remaining doubts.

The police in Argentina are now hoping to be able to clarify the mysterious case. Barriía, father of three children, was out on his quad that evening. He did not return home, nor did he respond to calls or messages. Investigators only know that he stopped at fishing friends’ house along the way.

Body parts discovered in shark stomach: Police in Argentina still have many questions to answer

After the family filed a missing persons report, investigators searched the area where the 32-year-old was last seen. Eventually they found his wrecked quad along with his helmet. There was no trace of himself. Now investigations are focused on how Barrìa got into the water and was eaten by a shark. Divers search the sea for more body parts. A similar tragedy happened off Bali. Two vacationers wanted to save a person in the sea. Since then they have disappeared.

“One of the strongest hypotheses is that the man hit a rock and the body was carried away by the sea, but we will test all hypotheses with the evidence found on site,” Commissioner Cristian Ansaldo said loudly El País local media.

There was a tidal wave on the day of the alleged accident. This could explain why the quad was found further towards the water, Ansaldo said. Fatal encounters with sharks are rare, but do occur from time to time. In Perth, a 16-year-old died trying to swim with dolphins. A diving instructor was the victim of a violent shark attack near Sydney. (mt)