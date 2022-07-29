Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village will receive a free update of accessibility options alongside its long-awaited Winters’ Expansion DLC and Gold Edition in October.

The update will add in: subtitle size, color and background toggles; speaker name display in story mode; closed captions; and a permanent reticule.

It’s a small but remarkable list of options that will hopefully open the modern horror classic to a wider audience.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – Mercenaries Trailer

The Winters’ Expansion will release on 28th October across all platforms: Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC (via Steam).

It will include a third-person view, the Shadows of Rose story expansion, and additions to the Mercenaries mode that will allow you to play as the iconic Lady Dimitrescu.

Yes, that means throwing chairs at enemies.

All of this, plus the main game, will be included in the Gold Edition available on the same date.