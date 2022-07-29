One more day we review the news and rumors of a transfer market that is already beginning to really move in the clubs of Europe.
Today we bring you several protagonists, including two players who could reach LaLiga.
The Albanian player has returned from a successful loan spell at Southampton, and after an offer of 35 million euros for West Ham, the blues they have preferred to keep him in the squad to shore up the team’s lead.
The agent is offering the player to several teams and one of the best positioned to sign the Portuguese from Manchester City would be Real Madrid. The cost of the operation could be around 80 million euros, and although the white team can pay them, they do not seem to be willing to waste money on transfers of this type. Bernardo Silva is a key piece of the English team, but we already know how he is his agent, and if he sees any opportunity for the player to move, he will do so without hesitation.
After this season’s loan at Valencia CF, in which the Tottenham player stood out, the clubs want him to return, especially if Guedes ends up being transferred to another team. The operation could be settled with another assignment, this time with a purchase option.
The signing of Marcos Alonso seems truncated, so the alternative for the Catalans would be Tottenham’s left back, Reguilón. The Spaniard would be delighted to return to his country, but the English would ask for 20 million euros for his transfer, prohibitive figures for Barça, who would seek to reduce the price or other variants for his arrival at the club.
After the incorporation of Jules Koundé, FC Barcelona will try to sign Azpilicueta. Fabrizio Romano, the winger wants to play for Barcelona and the Spanish team will try to reach an agreement with Chelsea.
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is unknown. The player wants to leave Manchester United for a team that plays in the Champions League and that could be Sporting de Portugal, where he took his first steps as a professional. According to The Athletic, his representative, Jorge Mendes, would have contacted the leaders of the Portuguese club to discuss the player’s future.
