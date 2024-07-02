CAPCOM has officially announced that a new RESIDENT EVIL is currently in development under the direction of Koshi Nakanishidirector of the seventh chapter, of Revelations And The Mercenaries 3Das well as designer on the fifth episode.

“We’re making a new RESIDENT EVIL. It’s been really hard to figure out what to do after RESIDENT EVIL 7: biohazard. But I have an idea, and to be honest, it seems pretty cool. I can’t share any details yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu