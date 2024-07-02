Aston Martin, Cowell arrives

It’s been in the air for a while and now it’s official. Aston Martin has appointed Andy Cowell new CEO of the group: the former head of Mercedes power units will join the Silverstone team from 1 October 2024 and will take Martin’s place Whitmarsh before the end of the year.

Stroll’s words

“I would like to thank Martin who has been instrumental in our growth as a company. Over the past three years, he has developed the team and helped us achieve some significant milestones, including furthering our relationship with Honda“, commented President Lawrence Stroll. “I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team at a crucial time. Together with our partnership with Honda, the commitment of our key partner Aramco and Andy’s leadership, we are on the right track to win the World Cup. Andy has my full support and will have all the resources at his disposal to win“.

Whitmarsh’s words

“I have known Andy for many years and brought him to Mercedes in 2004. He will be an incredible asset to Aston Martin and will make a significant contribution to the implementation of our strategy for the future.“, he added Whitmarsh. “Andy’s arrival in October and the completion of the AMR Technology Campus will allow me to step away and focus on other projects in my life, knowing that the foundations have been laid with an impressive team, an inspiring vision and advanced facilities to achieve success in F1.“.

Cowell’s words

“I am thrilled to be joining Lawrence’s exciting project and look forward to working with the talented group of people that have been assembled. F1 has always been my racing passion and I am joining Aston Martin at an exciting time, with the imminent completion of the Technology Campus and the transition to 2026 with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco.“, added Cowell.

Cowell began his career at Cosworth before joining BMW Motorsport in 2000 and Mercedes-Ilmor in 2004. Initially a principal engineer, he went on to hold increasingly senior roles until becoming managing director of Mercedes AMG HPP and spearheading the Brackley team’s run of victories before his departure in 2020.