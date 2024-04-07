The Premier League It has earned the title of being the best league in the world, and week after week it shows why football in its stadiums is different and the passion experienced in the stands is unmatched.

This weekend the 31st date was played in the league in which three teams are starring in a battle to rent a balcony. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City They dream of the Premier League crown and they have seven games left to give everything and achieve the goal.

Luis Díaz in Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

He Liverpool gave a certain advantage this Sunday after drawing 2-2 against in Manchester United in the England classic. The reds gave up the lead and no longer depend on themselves to keep the crown.

Lucho was key in equality in the theater of dreams, his painting of scissors opened the scoring for the visiting team. It is Lucho's eighth goal this season in the Premier League and his fifth this year.

However, the errors took their toll and those led by Erik ten Hag They did 'devilry' to their eternal rival in that unmissable fight for the title. Liverpool He lost first position and is now second with 71 points.

Luis Díaz regrets Liverpool's own goal. Photo:EFE Share

The leader is the Arsenal who won his match of the day against Brighton and seeks to end that 20-year drought without lifting the Premier League trophy. The Spanish painting Mikel Arteta It depends on himself, if he wins all his games he is crowned champion.

For his part, the Manchester United It does not lose pace with its rivals, it is third in the league with 70 points, after beating Crystal Palace 2-4 this Saturday. Pep Guardiola and his team already know what it means to row from behind, in 2022 they hit the ground running in the final dates and took the crown after beating Liverpool in that intense battle.

There are seven dates left, they will be finals for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, who have something in common: all three are going to face Tottenham, who could be the executioner of the Premier League.

Manchester City goal. Photo:AFP Share

Positions table

1. Arsenal 71 points + 51

2. Liverpool 71 points + 42

3. Manchester City 70 points + 40

4. Tottenham 60 points

5. Aston Villa 60 points

6. Manchester United 49 points

7. West Ham 48 points

8. Newcastle 47 points

9. Chelsea 44 points

10. Brighton – 43 points

11. Wolves – 42 points

12. Bournemouth- 41 points

13. Fulham – 39 points

14. Crystal Palace – 30 points

15. Everton – 29 points

16. Brentford 29 points

17. Nottingham Forest 25 points

18. Luton Town 25 points

19. Burnley 19 points

20. Sheffield United 16 points

SPORTS