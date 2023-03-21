A few days after the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake on consoles and PC, scheduled for next Friday, Capcom Asia has released the first, short episode of an anime based on the game starring Leon S. Kennedy, with a style reminiscent the unmistakable masterpieces of Studio Ghibli, but above all it takes up the style of the legendary first Japanese animated series dedicated to Heidi, the one from 1974. One of the Ganados, the first enemies encountered in the game, is in fact clearly inspired by the little girl’s grandfather, albeit armed of a dangerous ax.

The series of animated shorts, entitled Leon And The Mysterious Village, will continue on YouTube in the coming weeks, although it has not yet been published on the software house’s western social channels. The arrival of the Resident Evil 4 remake is highly anticipated, as the episode remains an absolute fan favorite to this day, although it was now released way back in 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube. It’s already possible to try the game ahead of Friday’s release, as a free demo was released last week on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC via Steam.