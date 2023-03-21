Kingston Fury has launched a new DDR5 memory with the introduction of Kingston Fury Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM, a new server-class overclockable memory module designed to meet the computing needs of next-generation workstations and high-end desktops. Featuring Plug N Play at 4800MT/s1, Kingston Fury Renegade Pro RDIMMs allow users to automatically overclock without having to change settings. Or choose from one of the motherboard-qualified, Intel XMP 3.0-certified four- and eight-channel kits, with speeds up to 6000MT/s and factory-tuned timings, speeds, and voltages.

“Kingston FURY is excited to extend the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the high-end workstation and desktop category,” said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager EMEA at Kingston. “Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs continue Kingston’s more than three-decade legacy of building memory and a new line of server-class overclockable memory reliable enough for the world’s largest data centers.” Kingston Fury Renegade Pro RDIMMs are available in single modules in capacities up to 32GB, kits of 4 in capacities up to 128GB, and kits of 8 in capacities up to 256GB.