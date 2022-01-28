The 24-year-old player, who has been in Cameroon for weeks with the Egyptian national team to participate in the African Nations Cup, has been named in the past hours, after the arrest of young people taking mid-year exams instead.

The incident that topped the media scene during the past few hours, especially after the accused young man was taken to the police station and confessed to forgery to help his friend, and then transferred to the Public Prosecution.

This coincided with the issuance of an official statement by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announcing the start of investigations into the incident.

Punishments awaited

The appeal lawyer and legal expert, Ali Suleiman, revealed the penalties expected to be imposed on the international player, Mustafa Mohamed, and the young man accused of forgery and impersonation.

Suleiman said in statements to “Skya News Arabia” that the young man will be charged with forgery, the penalty of which is imprisonment for one year, while Mustafa Muhammad will be accused of participating in incitement.

The lawyer on the appeal added during his speech that the penalty for the participant with incitement is the same as the penalty for the perpetrator, which is imprisonment for one year.

And he added: “It is not necessary for the accused to admit to the partner’s incitement, as it is something that the law considers logical and does not need a confession. What is the motive behind you committing the crime unless it is by agreement, they are the two parties to the crime, the original perpetrator and the partner with incitement.”

And he concluded: “Mustafa Mohamed is awaiting the results of the investigation, as well as the results of the administrative investigation in the Ministry of Higher Education, which will reach the final chapter.

It is noteworthy that the Madinah Higher Institute of Engineering and Technology in Shabramant, which witnessed the incident, issued a decision to cancel the exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year for the player Mustafa Mohamed.

Resentment in Turkey

The Turkish media highlighted the crisis of Mustafa Muhammad, as the published reports expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of the Galatasaray striker.

The newspaper “Ahaber” commented on the incident that the player’s friend, Mustafa Muhammad, was arrested, and the latter is waiting to open investigations with him regarding the incident. It also inquired about Galatasaray Club’s position on the matter.

And the television station “NTV Sport” confirmed that Mustafa Muhammad was in a big crisis after he decided to use his friend to go to the exam that he had to take instead.

And the station concluded, saying: The international player’s plan did not work, as his friend was detained, who had already admitted that he was trying to help the international striker who represents Egypt in a continental tournament.

And the newspaper “Fanatic” indicated that Mustafa Mohamed is waiting for him to open the investigation after returning to Egypt, after he sent one of his friends to take the academic exam instead.

Effect on his level

“The incident will not pass without leaving an impression on Mustafa Mohamed,” this is how sports critic and member of the Egyptian Sports Critics Association, Ali Naseer, began his talk about Mustafa Mohamed’s crisis.

Nassir said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the incident has become an issue of public opinion, and if Mustafa Muhammad is subjected to a prison sentence as expected by law, the player’s future will be in jeopardy, and he will certainly lose his professional career.

And he concluded: “Certainly, during the current time, the player suffers from anxiety and tension about this crisis, and until the final judgment is issued in the case, the player’s level will be different as a result of his preoccupation with the incident and what may result from it.”

He concluded: “However, I hope that Mustafa Mohamed can focus on the stadium completely, and keep these crises out of his mind so that he can continue his success and brilliance, whether with the Pharaohs or with his team, Galatasaray.”