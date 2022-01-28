The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States has not yet begun the transfer of troops to Europe, but they are already in a state of readiness for this. His words lead RIA News.

“We have not moved any troops. We have put the troops on high alert,” he said.

His words were also confirmed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, who spoke with Austin at a press conference.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby revealed the composition of the backbone of the US forces, which are preparing to be sent to Europe. The core of the force is made up of elite airborne units, including units of the 82nd Airborne Division, the 18th Airborne Corps, and the 101st Airborne Division. In addition, the spokesman mentioned soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division.