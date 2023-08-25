Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Two new species of worms have been found in a cave in Mallorca. One of the strange creatures is related to a lineage from the depths of the Pacific.

Palma – Researchers filmed last year a shark off the coast of Mallorca, long thought to be extinct. Now a team of researchers has found never before described worms in caves on the Balearic island. The specimens have unique characteristics that distinguish them from the already known polychaetes, i.e. so-called multi-bristles. One has a highly visible red-pigmented brain and “parrot-shaped” jaws, while the other has numerous long tentacles that it uses to forage.

Two new species of worms have been found in a cave in Mallorca. One of the animals is related to a lineage from the depths of the Pacific. © Maria Capa/CEAB-CSIC

Worms with a visible brain: Researchers make a sensational double find on Mallorca

The story of the discovery began in 2019 with a first scientific diving expedition into the remote and difficult-to-access Anchialine Cave on the island of Mallorca, where tourists are fined up to 36,000 euros for “balconing”, according to one Communication from the Blanes Center for Advanced Studies (CEAB).

These types of caves are located far from the sea but are filled with water distributed in two layers: the upper layer comes from the rain, that is, from the surface. The lower water is sea water and comes from the sea by slow filtration. Such caves are very difficult to access, lack natural light and, due to their isolation, contain few nutrients and dissolved oxygen in the water. Access and survival of organisms in this environment is very limited. But the researchers actually found the previously unknown creatures here, eighteen meters deep, under the sediments of the cave.

A research team discovered two new species of annelids (polychaetes) in caves. © Maria Capa/CEAB-CSIC

Eyes with a red glowing brain: Researchers discover new species of worms in a cave on Mallorca

The research team led by Dr. María Capa from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and the marine research institute Imedea-CSIC describes in his imZoological Journal published work the sensational find of the peculiar animals, which belong to the polychaetes like sandworms, which usually lurk in secret under the sandy beach.

The first bristleworm belongs to a previously unknown species. Its morphology differs from all known species and genera. A whole new genre had to be created for him. The annelid measures about two centimeters, has no eyes and is almost transparent, its brain is visible and “pigmented deep red”. Its back is covered in scales, like the other members of the group known as “scale worms”. In addition, it has two pairs of “parrot-shaped” jaws.

Although the animal lives in the sediment, it was able to surface and swim with sinusoidal movements. Surprisingly, this annelid is related to lineages that live in the deep Pacific Ocean and on the Antarctic continental shelf. The scientists explain that this indicates a possibly very old connection, when the continents were still completely different.

There are places like these caves that are still very unknown. It is important to know them in order to appreciate and protect them, especially in the context of climate change that could threaten the survival of these interesting ecosystems.

Spanish researchers discover completely new “spaghetti worm”

The second discovery is of an already known genus, but the species is new and has never been described before. The animal belongs to the group of “spaghetti worms” because it lives in burrows made up of the surrounding sediments and under normal conditions only its numerous long and thin tentacles can be seen, with which it ingests food. It measures about five centimeters, its body is very soft and can contract and expand a lot. It is yellow-transparent and could be bioluminescent, i.e. light up by itself, which should be checked on future expeditions.

Researcher warns: It is important to “appreciate and protect” newly discovered ecosystems

The coordinator of the Balearic Center for Biodiversity of the UIB, Dr. María Capa emphasizes: “The fact that we are currently discovering new forms of life confirms that there are places like these caves that are still very unknown.” It is important to know them “in order to appreciate and protect them, especially in the context of climate change, which could threaten the survival of these interesting ecosystems.”