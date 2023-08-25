The Fair and Festivals of Calasparra offers, until September 10, a wide program, with music as the protagonist. This Saturday, at 11:30 am on the stage of the party tent, a morning of blues and jazz is proposed with the power trio of the Murcian artist Santiago Campillo, accompanied by Oneida James (ex-bassist of Joe Cocker) and José Ciudad in the battery. Together with these musicians, the artist recorded the album ‘Cadillac blues’, a compilation of 17 hits of the genre adapted into Spanish by the guitarist and vocalist.

Santi Campillo, founder of the band M-Clan, has an extensive musical curriculum. He is a versatile musician, with a style born from blues and rock and a filter based on the wildest improvisation, being able to express with his guitar, almost speaking through phrases and riffs, even the deepest feelings.

In his beginnings he was influenced by bands like Led Zepellin, Deep Purple, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band and Blues guitarists like Freddie King, Johnny Winter, Clarence Gatemouth Brown and Albert Collins, among many others.

All these influences led him to develop his musical career in an incredible mix of styles, which would later forge his formation as a unique artist with a great personality when it came to playing his guitar.

varied programming



Next weekend the program will continue with a tribute to Rocío Jurado with a concert by Tamara Jerez. It will be at 9:00 p.m. at the Cine Rosales Auditorium. On Saturday it will be the turn of electronic music and Cuban rhythms. On the one hand, the VI edition of Calasparra Summer Fest will be held from 10:00 p.m. at the Municipal Athletics Field with the participation of Alex Martini and Blondex, among others. On the other hand, at 11:00 p.m., the Rosales Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más Auditorium will go up on stage, a show that is presented as a tribute to traditional Cuban music that has 12 musicians on stage and a repertoire that will make you remember the golden age of Cuban music. Among them, original members of Buena Vista participate such as vocalist Carlos Calunga, percussionist Ángel Terry, saxophonist Javier Zalba and bassist Pedro Pablo Gutiérrez Valdés.

On Sunday there will be a double musical session with the evening by D-Locos, a tribute to El Canto del Loco, and the Café Quijano concert at night. Once again, the Cine Rosales Auditorium –at 10:30 p.m.– will be the setting chosen to enjoy the trio from León, who will present the songs from their latest album, ‘Manhattan’, live.

During the last week of festivities, from September 4 to 10, various shows are offered, including the Ruth Lorenzo concert on Thursday 7; that of Paco Candela, on Friday the 8th; and Francisco in symphonic format, which will perform on Sunday the 10th accompanied by the Banda de Música de Calasparra Association.