A great white shark grabs a tuna. © Screenshot Instagram/hubermanlab

Researchers fish for tuna on an expedition on the open sea. But a great white shark appears and snatches the prey away.

Hanover – As a holidaymaker, you rarely see the world’s largest predatory fish. However, researchers keep encountering sharks in the open sea. This was also the case with an expedition involving Andrew Huberman’s team.

Huberman is a neuroscientist at Stanford University. Together with photographer Michael Muller, the research team wanted to collect footage of great white sharks for a “fear VR stimulus,” Huberman wrote on Instagram on Friday (March 30). However, the expedition went differently than expected.

Great white shark grabs tuna: “I will never forget this incident”

Tuna was supposed to be for dinner – freshly caught, after all, the researchers were out on the open sea. One of the men had a fish on his rod, but it was already in the mouth of a huge great white shark. As they attempted to hoist the tuna aboard the boat, the shark swept the animal into the depths of the ocean.

“I will never forget this incident,” Huberman said of the experience, which he captured on video and shared on Instagram. “When we experience a large and unexpected rush of dopamine, it leaves an indelible mark on our memory,” the neuroscientist noted.

At least the shark seemed to be first in the food chain. “A great white shark reminded us that people eat last when they’re around,” Hubermann said. Even if things didn’t end well for the prey fish this time, recordings showed how a giant tuna scared a shark away.

Great White Shark emerges from the depths: “What a sight”

The team didn’t have a freshly caught dinner, but the reward of seeing the shark was greater than the meal, Huberman explained. However, it is not known where and when the video material was created. The community on Instagram was overwhelmed by the recordings. “What a sight,” commented one user under the post. “What a beautiful shark,” wrote another.

Great white sharks are found in South Africa, South Australia and California, among other places, according to the animal welfare organization WWF on its website. The fish can be three to six meters long and weigh up to two tons. However, due to sport fishing, the great white shark is one of the critically endangered species. (cheese)