The Hungarian government fears that Western countries could send their troops to Ukraine, which could lead to a world war with nuclear weapons. This was announced on Sunday, April 2, by the leader of the parliamentary faction of the country’s ruling party FIDES – the Hungarian Civil Union Mate Kocsis.

“We are one step away from the fact that Western European countries <…> will send their troops to Ukraine. In our opinion, this should not be allowed, ”he said during his speech on the air of the Hungarian radio station Kossuth Radio.

According to Kocis, the more states are involved in the Ukrainian conflict, “the faster things go to a world war.”

“If such a war breaks out, it will be nuclear,” the politician said.

Kocis specified that this is why a few days ago the Hungarian parliament approved a resolution calling for peace in Ukraine.

On March 31, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the European Union (EU) is close to discussing the issue of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. He drew attention to the fact that a year ago the EU countries discussed whether lethal weapons could be sent to Kyiv. He pointed out that, as then and now, Budapest said “no”, but the West also “hesitated”.

Commenting on this statement, Senator of the Federation Council Andrey Klimov noted that this topic is very dangerous, since all progressive mankind understands that the more weapons and ammunition are sent to the theater of operations, the more destruction and casualties there will be.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stressed that this discussion is potentially dangerous. He added that such decisions should be made taking into account the views of both sides.

Earlier, on March 10, Orban also stated that Western countries are very close to seriously discussing the sending of allied troops to the territory of Ukraine. According to him, the world has never been so close to a local conflict turning into a world war.

On the same day, an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, noted that the introduction of a NATO military contingent into Ukraine could provoke a third world war. He advised Western countries to think twice before sending their soldiers to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.