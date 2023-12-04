Six Thai hostages released by the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza arrived this Monday at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a flight from Israel, after the arrival of 17 other kidnapped people last Thursday.

Flight LY081, of the Israeli airline El Al, arrived at 1:50 p.m. local time (6:50 GMT), after taking off Sunday night from Tel Aviv airport.

According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, three of the returnees will immediately travel to Don Mueang airport, also in Bangkok, to connect with their flights home. while two others will go to their cities from Suvarnabhumi.

The sixth and last passenger disembarked in the Thai capital.

The arrival of this new group joins the other 17 Thais who returned to their native country last Thursday after they were freed by the Islamist group, while authorities believe that at least nine other nationals remain captive by Hamas.

In this context, the Foreign Minister of Thailand, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, reiterated this Monday to journalists the concern about the resumption of fighting between Israel and Hamas, which is presumed to affect the release of the “eight or nine hostages.” remaining Thais still held captive by Hamas.

This weekend, the Foreign Ministry had already stated that Thailand “is seriously concerned about the resumption of fighting in Gaza” since last Friday after a seven-day truce and stated that it is “sad” to see the increase in the number of victims due to the conflict.

“Thailand calls on all parties to avoid new hostilities and return to negotiations to extend the truce so that humanitarian assistance can reach those who need itavoid further loss and bloodshed and find a sustainable solution,” reads a statement issued Saturday night.

The release of the 23 Thai hostages is due to the parallel negotiation of the country’s authorities, who met with representatives of the Islamist group in Iran, and not to the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to the release of other captives in a truce.

The Asian nation’s workers in Israel, who numbered around 30,000 at the time, were one of the groups of foreigners most affected by the Hamas attack, which resulted in with more than 1,200 dead, including 39 Thais, and more than 240 hostages, including 32 Thais.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 and its offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza already has more than 15,500 dead and some 41,000 injured, according to Palestinian authorities, most of them children and women, and it is estimated that more than 7,000 people They are missing under the rubble.

