Copla Plan rescuers rescued a man, a woman and two children who were about 30 meters from the shore and could not get out of the water, in Cala del Mijo, in the municipality of Águilas. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls at 6:56 p.m. reporting the matter.

A boat with skipper and lifeguard, and three others from Matalentisco beach, patrols from the Civil Guard and the Local Police, a rapid intervention vehicle, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Emergencies 061. The toilets treated a 39-year-old man, without the need for a medical transfer, and two 6-year-old boys who were taken to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.