Edoardo Monzani, president of Stazioni Marittime: “We managed to minimize the inconvenience and the problem has been solved”. A passenger: “Long queues at the Ferry Terminal to change tickets”

Genoa – New day of inconvenience for ferry passengers: at the Terminal, this evening, la Moby ship bound for Porto Torres it did not leave the Genoese port for Technical Problems. Four hundred people were unable, therefore, to embark and were “sorted” on two different ferries of the GNV: in one case the destination is always Porto Torres; in another is Olbia, more than a hundred kilometers away.

“We managed to minimize the inconvenience and the problem was solved”, says Edoardo Monzani, president of Stazioni Marittime. In reality, passengers are still waiting to leave well after 21.30.

“We received an email this afternoon in which we were informed that the Moby ferry to Porto Torres had a breakdown and we would have to travel, under the same conditions, on a GNV ferry bound for Olbia – testifies one of the passengers – with two small children and a recently operated husband was essential for me to travel in the cabin, but instead they sent us to change tickets, we are all in the queue, they do not guarantee the cabin and we do not even know when we will leave. Meanwhile, the bars around are closed and with children this is a really complicated situation: there are those who are hungry, those who are thirsty. And we are massed without masks. Also arriving at a different destination is not the same thing: one thing is to disembark in Porto Torres, since our destination is 30 kilometers from there, another is in Olbia. There are hundreds of people in line with only three ticket office workers ”.