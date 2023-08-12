Saturday, August 12, 2023, 3:22 p.m.



A 34-year-old cyclist was rescued this Sunday in the Sierra del Carche, going up to the sentry box on the Camino de La Hiedra in Jumilla. The injured person, after being treated by the health workers, was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital by helicopter.

At around 10:00 a.m., 112 received an alert from the father informing him that his son was unconscious on a forest track. The Local Police of Pinoso, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia, the helicopter of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with the air rescue group, a Mobile Unit of Emergencies of the Emergency and Emergencies Management of 061 and an Environmental Agent.

After stabilizing the man, he was rescued and taken to the helicopter, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse from 061, for transfer to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.