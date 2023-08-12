Genoa – Goals from Retegui and Gudmundsson boost the season ticket campaign of Genoa that he just passed quota 27 thousand.

The enthusiasm around the team coached by Alberto Gilardino does not seem to stop, so the club has decided to extend the duration of the “bellissimA 2023/2024” campaign which, according to forecasts, was to end on the day of the season’s debut in the Italian Cup.

Now, however, the club has communicated that si will be able to subscribe to subscriptions until 19 Augustthe day in which the rossoblù will make their league debut at the Ferraris against Fiorentina.