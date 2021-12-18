This sweet and adorable 9 year old dog was rescued from a life not worthy of the name. Luckily, she now has her new forever home and a loving family that thinks about her well-being every day. It also lives with other pets. And he loves them so much that he cares for them: she doesn’t stop licking her new sister, which has no fur.

Sasha is a sweet 9 year old dog who hasn’t always had a great relationship with other dogs. Doesn’t like to play with toys or other accessories: when i owners they buy them for her, she looks at them with disinterest and doesn’t seem to care about them. And she is always very cautious when it comes to approaching other animals.

Mary Lynn Cristiano describes her as a very clumsy dog.

She is the clumsiest dog. He sits awkwardly, eats awkwardly. It’s lovely, but it’s very sticky.

After arriving at the house, Mary decided to adopt two more puppies. Although he feared that Sasha would be very cautious. And he would have preferred to avoid them for a while. At least until he got acquainted with them enough.

The dog’s reaction, however, left her speechless. Sasha has decided to receive her new companions at home, Biagio and Antonella, in a way that moved everyone after the video was posted on social networks, to show how sweet and tender it is.

I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I didn’t think it was going to be impossible, and I didn’t think they would be such friends. The two dogs are very close, one is always one above the other, they are inseparable.

Sasha adores her sister and is always next to her. And she seems to really enjoy this attention.