Spider-Man’s third solo film from Tom holland has recently landed in theaters. Social networks have been filled with different details of this long-awaited bet from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. While fans have tried to avoid coming across some information that could ruin their experience, the truth is that this task is quite complicated.

As is known, No way home hides various winks throughout its plot and, in addition to bringing iconic villains from other franchises to the MCU, one of the most important moments for fans is the commented meeting of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective versions of the ‘Trepamuros’.

Therefore, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (in charge of the annual Oscars ceremony) tweeted about the “three generations of Peter Parker”, users reacted furiously and accused the prestigious organization of spoiling one of the biggest revelations of the arachnid adventure.

The Academy shares a tweet about the three versions of the ‘Trepamuros’ after the premiere of No way home. Photo: Twitter capture

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: fan broadcasts the entire movie live from the movie theater

The tweet, which so far has received more than 4 thousand likes, also includes a survey addressed to the followers of ‘Spidey’ so that they choose the one they believe best interpreted Spider-Man. However, the comment section turned into a ‘battle’ between those who attack the Academy and those who defend it.

Although the post does not go into details or use any official material from Spider-Man 3, the fact that it was published just after the premiere of the film has been taken as a confirmation for those who have not gone to the cinema to see it. Here are some comments from Twitter users.

Fans accuse the Academy of spoiling Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans accuse the Academy of spoiling Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Twitter capture