The efforts of the ambulance and rescue departments, and the Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Force, culminated in rescuing two young men, 16 and 17 years old, who were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in Wadi Quda’ah yesterday afternoon, and one of them was exhausted.

Major Abdullah Al Saman, Head of the Ambulance and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the details of this incident began when the operations room received a notification on Wednesday afternoon stating that there were two young citizens stranded in a rugged mountainous area in Wadi Quda’ah, to move and direct a specialized team from the department’s employees to the mentioned place. Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Section, where they started the process of searching for the two young men and locating them.

He added that the two young men were brought down by the joint work team, and the necessary first aid was provided to the tired young man before they were transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital to undergo the necessary medical examinations and ensure their safety.

Major Al-Saman called on mountain goers to stay away from rugged places that pose a threat to their safety, to adhere to caution, and to take into account the high temperatures that require caution in dealing with them, and to carry sufficient quantities of water to avoid exposure to such accidents that pose a threat to the safety of the goers, praising the efforts of the team. The joint rescue from the Ambulance and Rescue Department and the Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Department reached the place of the two young men and rescued them as quickly as possible.

He called on community members to call 999 to report emergency cases, and 901 for any inquiries around the clock, seven days a week.