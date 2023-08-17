Madrid. An ancient system of drainage pipes shows that the Neolithic Chinese developed complex engineering works without the need for a centralized state authority.

In a study published in Nature Water, An archaeological team from the University College of London describes a network of ceramic water pipes and drainage ditches at the Chinese walled site of Pingliangtai dating back 4,000 years to a time known as the Longshan period. The network shows cooperation between the community to build and maintain the drainage system, although there is no evidence of centralized power or authority.

Yijie Zhuang of the CUL Institute of Archaeology, lead and corresponding author of the paper, explained in a statement: “The discovery of this network of ceramic water pipes is remarkable because the people of Pingliangtai were able to build and maintain this advanced management system. of the resource without the organization of a central power structure. It would have required a significant level of planning and coordination across the population, and it was all done communally.”

Ceramic water pipes form a drainage system that is the oldest complete system ever discovered in China. Made by interconnecting individual segments, they run along paths and walls to divert rainwater and show an advanced level of central planning at the Neolithic site.

What surprises the researchers is that the Pingliangtai settlement shows little evidence of social hierarchy. Their houses were uniformly small and show no signs of social stratification or significant inequality among the population. Excavations in the city cemetery also found no evidence of a social hierarchy in the burials, a marked difference from excavations in other nearby cities from the same time.

However, despite the apparent lack of centralized authority, the townspeople banded together and carried out the careful coordination necessary to produce the ceramic pipes, plan their layout, install and maintain them, a project that probably required a great deal of effort. much of the community.

Refute previous hypothesis

The level of complexity associated with these pipelines refutes a hypothesis that only a centralized state power with ruling elites could muster the organization and resources to build a complex water management system.

While other ancient societies with advanced water systems tended to have stronger, more centralized, or even despotic government, Pingliangtai shows that this was not always necessary, and more egalitarian and communal societies were capable of these feats of engineering as well.

Hai Zhang, a fellow at Peking University and co-author of the paper, noted: “Pingliangtai is an extraordinary site. The network of water pipes shows an advanced understanding of engineering and hydrology previously thought possible only in more hierarchical societies.”

Pingliangtai is located in what is now the Huaiyang district of the city of Zhoukou in central China. During Neolithic times it was home to about 500 people with protective earthen walls and a surrounding moat. Situated on the upper plain of the Huai River in the vast Huanghuaihai Plain, the area’s climate 4,000 years ago was marked by large seasonal weather swings, where summer monsoons used to dump half a meter of monthly rain over the region.