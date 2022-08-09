Hours after the former president’s mansion donald trump in Sea-to-Lake was registered by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), numerous members of the Republican Party came out in defense of the former president and described the event as political persecution.

“Until tonight, we have never seen those who assume power use that power to persecute their past or future political opponents,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a video released after the event became known.

Situations like this, he added, “happen in places like Nicaragua, where last year all the people who ran against Daniel Ortega for president, all those who put their name on the electoral ballot, were arrested and are still in jail.”

Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to pursue a likely future election opponent Because one day what goes around is going to come around And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega pic.twitter.com/LwODnsYtcr – Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

As reported on Monday by the newspaper New York Times and Trump himself confirmed, the FBI conducted a search for official documents on Monday at the former president’s Florida residence located in Palm Beach.

According to the version of the Times – one of the newspapers most critical of the former president – these documents would include, among others, classified material that Trump would have taken with him from the White House instead of having delivered it to the historical archive as required by law.

“Sending 30 FBI agents on a raid like this for one purpose. That is trying to politically harm and intimidate your political opponents. That’s what all this is about“added Rubio, who assured that the situation is “dangerous” because “someone else will be in power one day and now you have created the precedent for them to do this to you.”

Police guard the area around Trump’s house Photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Rubio called for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director General Christopher Wray to be held accountable “for agreeing to something so undemocratic, unconstitutional and completely destructive and dangerous to our Republic.”

Also Republican Senator Ted Cruz spoke along these lines and said that the raid against Trump “is unprecedented.” “It’s corrupt and it’s an abuse of power. What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: he has fully armed the Justice Department and the FBI to target his political enemies,” he added.

In a statement published after learning of the raid, the Republican National Committee (RNC) denounced that “countless times there are examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with impunity.”

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Democrats continually arm the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do it is by electing Republicans in the November election,” the president said. of the committee, Ronna McDaniel.

This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do it is by electing Republicans

For her part, Senator Deb Fischer demanded information on “why the FBI raided the home of a former president and took things.”

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went further, suggesting to Garland that if Republicans take control of that chamber in the midterm elections, “keep your papers and delete your calendar.”

Trump himself denounced this Monday that “something like this had never happened to a president of the United States before” and assured that “these are dark times” for the country.

After hearing the news, protesters in his support gathered last night in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago club with posters from last season.

This is not the first time Trump has been accused of ripping up or taking official documents. In February, the media published the discovery of several boxes with material and work information that he had in his house in Florida.

EFE

