





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has opened an administrative proceeding in connection with the request by the investors association Abradin for a public offer to acquire Gol shares due to the deal between the company and the Colombian group Avianca.

Gol announced in May that MOBI FIA, the Constantino family vehicle that controls the airline, signed an agreement to create the Grupo Abra holding company together with the main shareholders of Avianca Holding. Abra, which is based in Wales, would control both aviation groups.

Sought, Gol reiterated the content of the agreement’s announcement, saying that MOBI “will not dispose of any” shares in the airline and the “current controlling shareholders of Gol will remain part of Gol’s control, through the shareholders’ agreement to be signed.” .

The company also reiterated that it is not a party to the agreement and that, “as informed by MOBI’s legal advisors, under the terms of the legislation in force in Brazil, there is no obligation to carry out a public offering of shares for the acquisition of Gol shares”.

In the complaint sent in mid-July, Abradin asked the CVM not to authorize the “transfer of shares from the controller of Gol, MOBI FIA, to the new holding company without an OPA to be made by the new controller at fair economic value to be calculated”.

The entity also asked that the scope of the offer be ensured to all shareholders.

This Tuesday, the airline’s shares retreated 2.45% compared to a 0.32% rise in the Ibovespa. Rival Azul had a decline of 0.8%.

(By Andre Romani)







