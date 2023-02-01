With the end of the winter transfer window approaching, Chelsea negotiated with his Portuguese counterpart regarding the method of paying the deal in order to fulfill the value of the penalty clause in his contract.
The deal will exceed the £100 million that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.
The best young player in the World Cup
- Fernandez played a role in Argentina’s crowning of the World Cup in Qatar, where the 22-year-old player participated in all matches, and was awarded the best young player in the tournament.
- Benfica coach Roger Schmidt preferred not to leave the player, but said it was not up to the club if the release clause in his contract was paid.
- Fernandez moved to Benfica from Argentine River Plate last year, and played 29 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting seven goals.
- Fernandez will be the eighth to join Chelsea in the winter transfers after Mykhailo Modric, Benoit Badiaschelli, Noni Madueki, Andre Santos, David Fofana and Malu Justo, while Joao Felix moved on loan from Atletico Madrid.
- With the deal completed, the total Chelsea have paid out since the acquisition of the club by an investment group led by Todd Boley and Clearlake Capital last year would be more than £500m.
- Chelsea ranks tenth in the league, ten points behind the Golden Square, and hosts Fulham in the league on Friday.
