Water is a fundamental element for the life of the human being and despite the fact that most of the planet earth is covered by this element (it is estimated that it is 70% of the earth’s surface) a large percentage is not suitable for use and human consumption, since 97.5 percent of the water is salty.

In other words, fresh water, which we use for drinking, cooking, washing ourselves, among other things, only represents 2.5 percent of the water in the world, which is why it is a resource that must be taken care of.

In addition to this 5.5 percent of water available for human consumption in the world, 69.7 percent of this liquid is frozen at the poles and glaciers of the planet, so the water that humans and other animals the world can consume is only one percent of what is available on the entire planet, to this must be added the pollution emitted by large cities and polluting industries that further reduce the percentage of the precious liquid that is essential to preserve life such and how we know it.

Also, the distribution of fresh water in the world is completely unequal, while some countries have enormous water sources with moorlands, areas of high rainfall, extensive and mighty rivers, and enormous amounts of water underground, others have very little water to sustain to its entire population, since they are located in deserts or arid areas that make life in these places very complex.

Therefore, here we will tell you about the countries with the largest water reserves in the world, revealed by the medium focused on water resources, El Ágora Diario, based on the statistics provided by The World Factbook, of the United States Central Intelligence Agency. It should be noted that Colombia occupies an enviable position on the list.

The country with the most water in the world, Brazil

Brazil is not only the largest country in Latin America, it is also the one with the largest reserves of fresh water, suitable for human consumption in the world, as well as one of the richest countries in natural resources.

The enormous amount of water that the country houses is due to the fact that most of the Amazon jungle is located in its territory, and in it the Amazon River, the longest and mightiest in the world, the Amazon carries a fifth of all the water of the rivers of the earth. Likewise, it is on the Guaraní aquifer, one of the largest underground freshwater accumulations in the world and that covers different countries.

The country’s fresh water reserves are estimated at 8,233 cubic kilometers, which means that each Brazilian could have 43,000 cubic meters of water for their use. Only in Brazil, 12 percent of the planet’s fresh water is concentrated.

2. Russia

Russia has a water reserve of 4,607 cubic kilometers in its territory, meaning that each person in that country could use 29,000 cubic meters of water. The country has 2.5 million rivers and more than 2 million lakes.

It is the largest country in the world and in addition to that, the oldest lake in history and the deepest today flows in its territory. In this lake, called Baikal, and located in Siberia, there is 90 percent of Russia’s fresh water.

3. Canada

The third country on this list owes its water reserves to the aquifers under its surface, it has 3,300 cubic kilometers of fresh water reserves. However, much of the water is also found in the famous Canadian lakes that contain 240,000 square kilometers of water.

Despite this, this aforementioned reserve is shared with the United States, which represents a high relevance since Canada has seven percent of the renewable freshwater resources in the world.

4. United States

The United States has a freshwater reserve of 3,069 cubic kilometers. This means that 8,800 cubic meters of water correspond to each US citizen. And despite having the reserve shared with Canada, the distribution is very uneven in the different states of the country.

As for the northwest of the country, it has a large amount of water reserves due to its proximity to Canada, however, the states of California or Texas maintain very high levels of drought and extreme heat in summer.

5.Chinese

China is one of the largest countries in the world, and has the fourth largest water reserve with 2,840 cubic kilometers of fresh water. However, this country is also the most populous in the world and with the highest population density, this means that despite the large amounts of water that the country has as a reserve, each citizen only has 2,300 cubic meters per person.

In addition, the inequality of water in the different regions of the country has created problems in the country, the north and center of China generally suffer from lack of water and drought, however, the south constantly struggles with floods.

The other countries with the largest water reserves

6. Columbia

7. European Union

8.Indonesian

9.Indian

