Economists call this phenomenon the ‘Great Quit’: an unprecedented number of American workers who have left their jobs since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of Americans who quit their jobs hit a record 4.5 million in November 2021. The hardest hit sector has been the hospitality industry, followed by entertainment, retail and health services. …
Ciesek considers easing to be justifiable, but sees risks
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 02/16/2022Updated: 02/16/2022 02:29 amdivideVirologist Sandra Ciesek talks about compulsory vaccination in the NDR podcast “The Coronavirus Update”. ©...
Leave a Reply