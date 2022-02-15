The Prince Andrew of England allegedly reached an “agreement in principle” with Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of having sexually abused her when she was still a minor, as part of the sexual trafficking organized by former financier Jeffrey Epstein. This is what emerges from the documents of the civil case initiated by the woman in the United States. According to reports from the Daily Mail the document states that an “out-of-court settlement” was reached which would lead to the dismissal of the case “after Ms. Giuffré has received compensation”. The sum is not specified.

In her appeal, Giuffre claimed that Epstein – who committed suicide in prison in New York in 2019 – had forced her to have sex with her friends, including Prince Andrew. And accused Queen Elizabeth’s son of abusing her at the financier’s mansion on Virgin Island, her Manhattan home and Ghislane Maxwell’s London homethe British heiress found guilty of being Epstein’s accomplice. Prince Andrew has always denied any accusation. “Prince Andrew denies that he plotted with Epstein and that Epstein provided him with sexually trafficked girls,” wrote his lawyers in a brief filed last month when the US judge of the case refused to dismiss the case. . After this announcement, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrea’s titles and positions were being revoked.

Before the surprise announcement of the extrajudicial agreement, the news had been spread that the prince had agreed to testify before Giuffre’s lawyers on 10 March.