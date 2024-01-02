





13:15 Reporters © France 24

On the streets of Tehran, a new generation of women challenges traditional impositions and breaks free from the mandatory Islamic veil. The turning point was the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died after being detained by the morality police arguing that she did not dress according to Islamic canons. Since then, thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest, facing brutal repression from the authorities. A movement that challenges cultural and religious norms, marking a milestone in the history of Iran.