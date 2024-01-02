Some Japanese developers have spoken openly about the existence of new hardware coming from Nintendo in 2024 called confidentially Nintendo Switch 2 . They did so in an article dedicated to expectations for the new year published by the newspaper 4gamer.net, in which some opened up.

Japanese developers are already talking about Nintendo Switch 2

For example Masao Kawada by Capcom, in the answer to question 4 of the aspirations section, said: “2024 will bring some new consoles and new indie titles to follow.” In his case, Nintendo was not mentioned directly and some even thought it could refer to something else, but subsequent quotes dispelled any doubts.

In fact, Kenichi Ogasaware of was much more explicit Koei Tecmo, who in the “attention” section stated: “Nintendo's new platform has been the center of much attention.” In this case the reference was truly direct and explicit. Fumihiko Yasuda, also from Koei Tecmo, also arrived to reinforce it, but he used more generic terms: “We can't wait to find out what the new platforms and related titles will bring to the table.”

The latest reference comes from Spike Chunsoft's Yusuke Katakata, who said “There are rumors of a new Switch and I can't wait to find out what kind of machine it will be.”

Here too the quote is direct and unequivocal. Katakata did not explain the existence of Nintendo Switch 2, but such a statement really seems to start from direct knowledge.

Should we take these words as confirmation of the existence of Nintendo Switch 2? No, but they are certainly an important signal that something is coming from Nintendo, which will catalyze general attention during 2024, especially given the global success of Nintendo Switch.