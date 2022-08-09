The battle for Donbass, the eastern region of Ukraine, has turned into a war of attrition. Gwendoline Debono accompanied the Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and went to “position 0”, the name given by the Ukrainians to the first trench facing the Russians. Day after day, the Ukrainian troops try to stop the advance of their adversaries: snipers, artillerymen and infantrymen fight for every meter of ground, paying a high price for the war.

