On live this Tuesday (9) of the War Games column, journalist Luis Kawaguti interviews live, from the 9:30 pmprofessors Ronaldo Carmona, from the Escola Superior de Guerra (ESG), and Eduardo Sol, from the University of the Air Force, on the Taiwan crisis triggered by the visit of US congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

They discuss the repercussions of China’s announcement of extension of military exercises in the region and the possibility of an amphibious invasion of Chinese forces on the island.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These topics are deepened in weekly conversations with experts in the field.